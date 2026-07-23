Serina Appoints Simon To Board; Concludes Dosing In Phase 1b For Parkinson's Therapy SER-252

(RTTNews) - Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (SER), a biotechnology company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Farrell Simon to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Simon brings expertise from his time in biotechnology, pharmaceutical and consumer health services, and will serve on the Board's Audit and Compensation committees.

He currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer at Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) where he leads commercial strategy and business developments for potential partnerships. Prior to joining Trevi, Simon held leadership positions at Pfizer Inc. (PFE) supporting major brands and pipeline assets.

Furthermore, Serina also announced on Thursday the completion of enrollment and dosing in Cohort 1 of its ongoing Phase 1b registrational trial evaluating SER-252 in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease.

SER-252 is an investigational apomorphine therapy developed using Serina's POZ platform to provide continuous dopaminergic stimulation (CDS) with the potential to reduce levodopa-related dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease without causing skin reactions.

SER-252-1b study is a Phase 1b, randomized, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of subcutaneous SER-252 in adults with Parkinson's disease and motor fluctuations, with dose escalations overseen by an independent Safety Monitoring Committee.

The company stated that all eight patients in Cohort 1 had been dosed across U.S. and Australian clinical sites, ahead of the company's enrollment and dosing target previously slated for the third quarter of 2026.

Serina also noted that the independent Safety Monitoring Committee is scheduled to review the blinded safety and tolerability data from Cohort 1, before it decides the next dose-escalation step. The company plans to then provide an update on the clinical program.

SER closed Wednesday's trade at $2.17, up 3.83%. In the Pre-market, SER is trading up 3.23% at $2.24.

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