Series Portfolios Trust - Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (CLOZ) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Series Portfolios Trust - Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF said on June 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.21 per share ($2.53 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.95%, the lowest has been 1.01%, and the highest has been 2.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=17).

The current dividend yield is 18.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Security Benefit Life Insurance holds 917K shares.

Bienville Capital Management holds 626K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 399K shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 179K shares.

Citigroup holds 120K shares.

