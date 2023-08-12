Series Portfolios Trust - Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (CLOZ) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Series Portfolios Trust - Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF said on August 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.20 per share ($2.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 will receive the payment on August 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.61%, the lowest has been 1.01%, and the highest has been 4.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.08 (n=25).

The current dividend yield is 6.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Series Portfolios Trust - Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 300.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLOZ is 0.90%, an increase of 53,947.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,730.54% to 2,197K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Security Benefit Life Insurance holds 809K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares, representing a decrease of 13.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLOZ by 12.48% over the last quarter.

Bienville Capital Management holds 626K shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 179K shares.

Citigroup holds 120K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flow Traders U.s. holds 82K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 86.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLOZ by 722.84% over the last quarter.

