Serica rejects Kistos' revised $1.4 bln buyout offer

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published

Serica Energy has rejected a revised merger proposal again from energy investment firm Kistos, which valued the British oil and gas group at nearly 1.2 billion pounds ($1.44 billion).

July 25 (Reuters) - Serica Energy SQZ.L has rejected a revised merger proposal again from energy investment firm Kistos KIST.L, which valued the British oil and gas group at nearly 1.2 billion pounds ($1.44 billion).

Kistos disclosed on Monday details of the proposal, which comprised a cash-and-stock offer of 425 pence per share, representing a premium of 19% to Serica stock's last close.

($1 = 0.8356 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters