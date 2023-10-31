Serica Energy (SQZZF) Price Target Increased by 12.49% to 4.98

The average one-year price target for Serica Energy (OTC:SQZZF) has been revised to 4.98 / share. This is an increase of 12.49% from the prior estimate of 4.43 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.57 to a high of 5.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.94% from the latest reported closing price of 2.95 / share.

Serica Energy Declares $0.09 Dividend

On September 19, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.18 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 27, 2023 will receive the payment on November 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $2.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serica Energy. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQZZF is 0.06%, a decrease of 39.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 10,059K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,310K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing an increase of 18.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 21.78% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,251K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares, representing an increase of 20.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 27.61% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,114K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 3.50% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,060K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing an increase of 17.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 26.73% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 628K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 0.02% over the last quarter.

