Serica Energy (SQZZF) Price Target Increased by 12.19% to 4.43

The average one-year price target for Serica Energy (OTC:SQZZF) has been revised to 4.43 / share. This is an increase of 12.19% from the prior estimate of 3.95 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.82 to a high of 5.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.77% from the latest reported closing price of 2.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serica Energy. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQZZF is 0.06%, a decrease of 40.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 9,979K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,310K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing an increase of 18.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 21.78% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,114K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 3.50% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,060K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing an increase of 17.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 26.73% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 995K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares, representing an increase of 29.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 8.45% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 761K shares. No change in the last quarter.

