Serica Energy (SQZZF) Price Target Decreased by 13.99% to 3.95

The average one-year price target for Serica Energy (OTC:SQZZF) has been revised to 3.95 / share. This is an decrease of 13.99% from the prior estimate of 4.59 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.37 to a high of 4.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.72% from the latest reported closing price of 2.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serica Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQZZF is 0.10%, a decrease of 11.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 10,179K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,082K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,074K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 6.67% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 995K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares, representing an increase of 29.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 8.45% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 877K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 4.11% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 761K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.