Serica Energy (SQZZF) Price Target Decreased by 16.21% to 3.01

The average one-year price target for Serica Energy (OTCPK:SQZZF) has been revised to $3.01 / share. This is a decrease of 16.21% from the prior estimate of $3.59 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.32 to a high of $3.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.17% from the latest reported closing price of $1.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serica Energy. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 28.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQZZF is 0.09%, an increase of 11.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.17% to 12,200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 4,478K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,368K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 16.28% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,779K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,760K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 25.03% over the last quarter.

IRCYX - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 861K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 850K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 21.62% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 819K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 25.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.