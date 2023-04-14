Serica Energy (SQZZF) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Serica Energy said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 27, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serica Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQZZF is 0.11%, a decrease of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 10,796K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Serica Energy is $4.84. The forecasts range from a low of $4.36 to a high of $5.50. The average price target represents an increase of 40.33% from its latest reported closing price of $3.45.

The projected annual revenue for Serica Energy is $972MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DTH - WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund N holds 14K shares.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 646K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing an increase of 54.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 58.99% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 344K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EWUS - iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 9.61% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Allocation Portfolio holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 21.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQZZF by 39.98% over the last quarter.

