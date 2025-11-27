Markets

Serica Energy Reports 25,700 Boepd Output For First Nine Months Of 2025

November 27, 2025 — 11:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - Serica Energy plc (SQZZF.PK), Thursday announced a production of 25,700 boepd for the first nine months of 2025, predominantly impacted by downtime at the Triton FPSO.

The company reported revenue of $439 million for the first nine months of 2025, with $134 million in the third quarter, compared to $139 million in a year ago quarter.

Looking forward, the company anticipates production of average 27,000 to 28,000 boepd for the full year 2025, with capital expenditure around $250 million and operating expenditure approximately 10 percent above the previously guided $330 million.

Serica's stock closed at $2.65 on the OTC Markets.

