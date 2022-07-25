Serica Energy rejects Kistos' revised $1.4 bln merger offer

Adds Kistos' comment and background

July 25 (Reuters) - Serica Energy SQZ.L has again rejected a revised merger proposal valuing it at nearly 1.2 billion pounds ($1.44 billion) from energy investment firm Kistos KIST.L, which is looking to strengthen its foothold in the North Sea.

Kistos disclosed on Monday details of the proposal, which comprised a cash-and-stock offer of 425 pence per share, representing a 19% premium to the British oil and gas group's last close.

"The board of Serica rejected the revised combination terms, with no rationale given nor engagement with the board of Kistos," the investment company said in a statement.

On July 12, Kistos made public an offer of 382 pence for each share of Serica, which was rejected by the firm's board.

While the earlier offers were supposed to be a merger of equals, in the latest offer, Kistos said it laid out 58% ownership for Serica, along with a higher cash component.

Serica had approached Kistos on July 1 with a cash-and-stock offer of 483 pence per Kistos share, which was rejected by the investment company's board.

($1 = 0.8356 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.