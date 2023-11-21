Serica Energy names oil & gas adviser Copeland as new CFO

Nov 21 (Reuters) - UK North Sea-focussed Serica Energy SQZ.L on Tuesday said experienced oil and gas adviser Martin Copeland would succeed Andy Bell as its chief financial officer next year.

Copeland has worked in oil & gas financing and advisory roles for more than 30 years and has advised firms on business in the North Sea, including Premier Oil's reverse takeover of Chrysaor to create Harbour Energy HBR.L, Serica said in a statement.

Since being founded in 2004, Serica has grown to become one of the 10 largest North Sea producers through exploration and a number of acquisitions.

Copeland's appointment comes months after the company's chairman and British North Sea oil pioneer Tony Craven Walker stepped down after 18 years at the helm.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com))

