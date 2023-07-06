Serica Energy (LSE:SQZ) Price Target Decreased by 7.50% to 352.41

The average one-year price target for Serica Energy (LSE:SQZ) has been revised to 352.41 / share. This is an decrease of 7.50% from the prior estimate of 380.97 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 318.15 to a high of 409.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.03% from the latest reported closing price of 200.20 / share.

Serica Energy Maintains 13.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 13.42%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 8.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serica Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQZ is 0.10%, a decrease of 13.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 10,528K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,082K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,074K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQZ by 6.67% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 877K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQZ by 4.11% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 761K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares, representing a decrease of 29.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQZ by 14.30% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 701K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares, representing an increase of 12.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQZ by 22.54% over the last quarter.

