Serica Energy (LSE:SQZ) Price Target Decreased by 5.60% to 380.97

The average one-year price target for Serica Energy (LSE:SQZ) has been revised to 380.97 / share. This is an decrease of 5.60% from the prior estimate of 403.58 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 328.25 to a high of 431.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.43% from the latest reported closing price of 236.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serica Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQZ is 0.11%, a decrease of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.57% to 10,796K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,082K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQZ by 23.57% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,074K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQZ by 23.51% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 987K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares, representing a decrease of 59.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQZ by 47.67% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 905K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQZ by 22.35% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 646K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing an increase of 54.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQZ by 58.99% over the last quarter.

