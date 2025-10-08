Serica Energy Issues Update On Production At Triton FPSO; Production To Be Below Guidance

(RTTNews) - Serica Energy plc said an issue with the flare system on the Dana Petroleum operated Triton FPSO resulted in a temporary suspension of production from 30 September. Serica now expects production to be below the previously communicated 29,000 to 32,000 boepd guidance range.

Chris Cox, Serica's CEO, said: "It is incredibly frustrating to once again be reporting on a non-operated asset that should be performing better than it is. We are stepping up talks with the operator regarding the future running of the Triton FPSO, aiming to deliver a more robust performance for all stakeholders with production levels that match the subsurface potential."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.