Serica Energy Issues Update On Production At Triton FPSO; Production To Be Below Guidance

October 08, 2025 — 02:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Serica Energy plc said an issue with the flare system on the Dana Petroleum operated Triton FPSO resulted in a temporary suspension of production from 30 September. Serica now expects production to be below the previously communicated 29,000 to 32,000 boepd guidance range.

Chris Cox, Serica's CEO, said: "It is incredibly frustrating to once again be reporting on a non-operated asset that should be performing better than it is. We are stepping up talks with the operator regarding the future running of the Triton FPSO, aiming to deliver a more robust performance for all stakeholders with production levels that match the subsurface potential."

