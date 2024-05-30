Serica Energy Concludes Share Buyback Move

Serica Energy (GB:SQZ) has released an update.

Serica Energy PLC recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 100,000 of its own ordinary shares at a unified price, which will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the company disclosed a revised total of voting rights for shareholders to note for disclosure obligations. Serica Energy continues to focus on oil and gas production, with significant contributions to the UK’s natural gas supply and a strategy centered on investment and mergers and acquisitions.

