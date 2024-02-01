News & Insights

Serica Energy CEO Mitch Flegg To Step Down; Chairman David Latin Named Interim CEO

February 01, 2024

(RTTNews) - Serica Energy plc (SQZ.L), a UK independent oil and gas company operating in the North Sea, announced Thursday that CEO Mitch Flegg will step down from this role and as a director of the Company.

David Latin, the current Chairman of the Board, will take on the role of Interim CEO until a long-term successor is appointed.

The change is expected to take place after publication of the company's 2023 full year financial results.

Flegg has been leading Serica since 2017. He will remain as an adviser to Serica until after the Company's 2024 AGM, expected to be held in June 2024.

The company noted that Flegg has been highly instrumental in growing it to be one of the UK's leading independent oil and gas companies.

Serica plans to release an operational trading update on February 5.

