Serica Energy board rejects Kistos' $1.23-billion merger proposal

July 12 (Reuters) - Serica Energy SQZ.L has rejected a merger proposal from energy investment firm Kistos KIST.L that valued the oil and gas firm at 1.04 billion pounds ($1.23 billion).

The details of the proposal was made public by Kistos on Tuesday, which had made a cash-and-stock offer of 382 pence per share in an effort to create a combined entity and strengthen foothold in the North Sea.

London-listed Kistos, which has a market capitalisation of 388.1 million pounds compared with Serica's 839 million pounds, said its proposals in May for Serica were rejected.

Serica, however, on July 1, approached Kistos with a cash-and-stock offer of 438 pence per Kistos share, which was rejected by the investment company's board.

On Monday, Kistos completed its acquisition of a 20% stake in the Greater Laggan Area producing offshore gas fields in the U.K, from French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA.

($1 = 0.8432 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

