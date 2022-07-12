Serica Energy board rejects Kistos' $1.23-billion merger proposal

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published

Serica Energy has rejected a merger proposal from energy investment firm Kistos that valued the oil and gas firm at 1.04 billion pounds ($1.23 billion).

Adds details on merger proposal, market cap of the firms

July 12 (Reuters) - Serica Energy SQZ.L has rejected a merger proposal from energy investment firm Kistos KIST.L that valued the oil and gas firm at 1.04 billion pounds ($1.23 billion).

The details of the proposal was made public by Kistos on Tuesday, which had made a cash-and-stock offer of 382 pence per share in an effort to create a combined entity and strengthen foothold in the North Sea.

London-listed Kistos, which has a market capitalisation of 388.1 million pounds compared with Serica's 839 million pounds, said its proposals in May for Serica were rejected.

Serica, however, on July 1, approached Kistos with a cash-and-stock offer of 438 pence per Kistos share, which was rejected by the investment company's board.

On Monday, Kistos completed its acquisition of a 20% stake in the Greater Laggan Area producing offshore gas fields in the U.K, from French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA.

($1 = 0.8432 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More