Serica Energy Announces Updated Voting Rights Information

Serica Energy (GB:SQZ) has released an update.

Serica Energy has reported a total of 390,426,423 voting rights for its ordinary shares as of October 31, 2024. This figure, which excludes shares held in treasury, will guide shareholders in determining changes to their interests in compliance with regulatory requirements. This update is crucial for investors tracking Serica’s stock market activities.

