Serica Energy Aligns Executive Incentives with Shareholder Value

May 24, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

Serica Energy (GB:SQZ) has released an update.

Serica Energy PLC has announced the grant of nil-cost options for over 1.29 million shares, approximately 0.3% of its issued share capital, as part of its 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan, with specific performance vesting criteria tied to share price, shareholder returns, and emissions targets. The incentive plan includes substantial awards to the CFO Martin Copeland, with the full vesting of awards contingent on achieving set goals by the end of April 2027. This strategic move aims to align executive compensation with shareholder value creation and environmental responsibility.

For further insights into GB:SQZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

