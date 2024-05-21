Serica Energy Advances Share Buyback Program

Serica Energy (GB:SQZ) has released an update.

Serica Energy PLC has announced the repurchase of 332,847 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, with the shares to be held in treasury. The transactions were conducted through the London Stock Exchange at a volume-weighted average price of 183.7954 pence per share. Following the buyback, the company’s total number of voting rights has been updated to 388,402,727 ordinary shares.

