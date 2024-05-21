News & Insights

Stocks

Serica Energy Advances Share Buyback Program

May 21, 2024 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Serica Energy (GB:SQZ) has released an update.

Serica Energy PLC has announced the repurchase of 332,847 of its ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program, with the shares to be held in treasury. The transactions were conducted through the London Stock Exchange at a volume-weighted average price of 183.7954 pence per share. Following the buyback, the company’s total number of voting rights has been updated to 388,402,727 ordinary shares.

For further insights into GB:SQZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SQZZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.