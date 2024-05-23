News & Insights

Serial System Ltd Concludes AGM with Strong Attendance

May 23, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

Serial System Ltd (SG:S69) has released an update.

Serial System Ltd successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 30 April 2024, with Chairman Derek Goh Bak Heng presiding. Key company figures and board members, including the Company Secretary and Group CFO Alex Wui, were in attendance. The meeting commenced with a quorum present and included introductions of the board members to the attending shareholders.

