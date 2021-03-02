Supernova Partners Acquisition II, the second blank check company formed by a Zillow co-founder and other entrepreneur and investment veterans, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. The company offered 5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Co-Chairmen Spencer Rascoff and Alexander Klabin. Rascoff is a serial entrepreneur and co-founder of both Hotwire and Zillow. Klabin is co-founder of Senator Investment Group. CEO Robert Reid is a former Senior Managing Director in the Private Equity Group, and CFO Michael Clifton most recently served as a senior investment professional at The Carlyle Group. The group's previous SPAC, Supernova Partners Acquisition (SPNV.U; +17% from $10 offer price), raised $350 million in October 2020. Supernova Partners Acquisition II intends to partner with an advantaged growth company that benefits from thematic shifts and tech-enabled trends.



Supernova Partners Acquisition II plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SNII.U. J.P. Morgan and Jefferies acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Serial entrepreneurs' second SPAC Supernova Partners II prices upsized $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

