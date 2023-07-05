Seria (TYO:2782) Price Target Decreased by 5.79% to 2,606.67

The average one-year price target for Seria (TYO:2782) has been revised to 2,606.67 / share. This is an decrease of 5.79% from the prior estimate of 2,766.75 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,020.00 to a high of 3,675.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.94% from the latest reported closing price of 2,308.00 / share.

Seria Maintains 3.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.03%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seria. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2782 is 0.15%, a decrease of 16.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.06% to 9,230K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 1,824K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,604K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2782 by 14.55% over the last quarter.

TEMFX - Templeton Foreign Fund holds 1,030K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2782 by 3.12% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 648K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 86.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2782 by 508.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 386K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company.

