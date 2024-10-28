News & Insights

Seri Industrial’s Subsidiary Launches Major Investment Plan

Seri Industrial S.p.A. (IT:SERI) has released an update.

Seri Industrial S.p.A. has announced that its subsidiary, P2P S.r.l., is set to commence a significant investment plan worth 109 million euros, backed by an 82 million euro grant and subsidized loan. The company aims to expedite the project by initiating preparatory activities and finalizing agreements with suppliers. Seri Industrial, listed on the Borsa Italiana, is focused on accelerating the energy transition and sustainable mobility.

