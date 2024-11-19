Seri Industrial Secures Major Battery Supply Deal

Seri Industrial S.p.A. (IT:SERI) has released an update.

Seri Industrial S.p.A., a company listed on the Borsa Italiana, has signed a lucrative agreement with Power4Future S.p.A. to supply lithium-ion batteries, expected to generate 100.9 million euros in revenue over four years. The deal underscores Seri Industrial’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions through its diverse operations in battery production and recycling.

