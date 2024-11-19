News & Insights

Stocks

Seri Industrial Secures Major Battery Supply Deal

November 19, 2024 — 04:53 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Seri Industrial S.p.A. (IT:SERI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Seri Industrial S.p.A., a company listed on the Borsa Italiana, has signed a lucrative agreement with Power4Future S.p.A. to supply lithium-ion batteries, expected to generate 100.9 million euros in revenue over four years. The deal underscores Seri Industrial’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions through its diverse operations in battery production and recycling.

For further insights into IT:SERI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.