Seri Industrial Secures Major Battery Supply Deal

November 18, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

Seri Industrial S.p.A. (IT:SERI) has released an update.

Seri Industrial S.p.A. has announced a significant framework agreement through its subsidiary FIB S.p.A. with Power4Future S.p.A. for the supply of lithium-ion battery modules worth over 100 million euros. These batteries will be used in next-generation submarines, highlighting the technological and safety advancements produced at the FAAM plant in Italy.

