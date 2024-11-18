Seri Industrial Secures Major Battery Supply Deal

Seri Industrial S.p.A. (IT:SERI) has released an update.
Seri Industrial S.p.A. has announced a significant framework agreement through its subsidiary FIB S.p.A. with Power4Future S.p.A. for the supply of lithium-ion battery modules worth over 100 million euros. These batteries will be used in next-generation submarines, highlighting the technological and safety advancements produced at the FAAM plant in Italy.
