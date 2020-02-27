Sergio Rial to join board of Banco Santander as executive director

MADRID, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The country head of Santander Brazil, Sergio Rial, will join the board of the Santander Group as executive director, the bank said on Thursday.

"The board of Banco Santander will submit a resolution to the next general shareholders' meeting recommending the appointment of Sergio Agapito Rial as new executive director of the Group," Santander said.

Rial, who joined the Santander Group in 2015, will maintain his current position as country head for the group in Brazil, head of South America and head of Global Trade Services (GTS), the platform the bank is developing to facilitate international trade for SMEs.

The euro zone's second biggest lender said he would continue to report to Santander's CEO, José Antonio Álvarez.

Once his appointment has been ratified, Santander's board will have three executive directors: Ana Botin, as the group's executive chairman, Alvarez, as vice chairman and CEO, and Rial.

The rest of the board members are external directors.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado Editing by Ingrid Melander)

