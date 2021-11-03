Markets
Sergey Yeskov Named CEO Of Molson Coors' European Unit; Simon Cox To Retire

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP), an American-Canadian multinational drink and brewing company, on Wednesday announced the retirement of Simon Cox, President and CEO of its European business unit at the end of the year.

Sergey Yeskov, the company's current managing director of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), will succeed Cox, effective January 1, 2022.

Yeskov has held senior leadership positions for Molson Coors throughout the world - delivering impressive business results and building a strong reputation for his people-first approach, the company said in a statement. Cox retires after more than three decades in the beer industry. He worked for Molson Coors for 16 years where he led both supply chain and on trade sales teams, as well as the strategy function in the UK before going on to successfully run the British business.

