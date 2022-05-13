Sergey Dolomanov of William Fry Discusses Recent Work by IOSCO on ETFs on ETF TV

Press Release London May 12, 2022, ETF TV News #113 Sergey Dolomanov, Partner, William Fry discusses recent work by IOSCO on 1) Exchange Traded Funds – Good Practices for Consideration, 2) IOSCO seeks feedback on market liquidity issues affecting corporate bond markets under stress, and 3)Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Ratings and Data Products Provider with Margareta Hricova and Deborah Fuhr on ETF TV. #PressPlay https://bit.ly/3sxqxJg

Last week, there were 44 new listings from 26 issuers and there were 37 new cross-listings.

In April 2022, 126 new ETFs were listed by 61 providers. Including cross listings, there were 349 new listings from 66 providers on 25 exchanges. 31 ETFs/ETPs closed and there were a total of 40 listings removed from 9 exchanges. YTD through end of April 2022, 508 new ETFs/ETPs have been launched by 179 providers. Including cross listings, there have been 1,149 new listings from 188 providers on 36 exchanges. 85 ETFs/ETPs have closed, with a total of 131 listings removed from 23 exchanges.

Issuers last week include: 21Shares, AdvisorShares, BlackRock, Capital Asset Management, CoinShares, Dimensional, First Manhattan Co., Global X ETFs, HANetf, Harvest Fund Management, Iconic, Invesco, KB Asset Management, Kiwoom Asset Management, Korea Investment & Securities, KraneShares, Lion Global Investors, Meritz Securities, Mirae Asset, NH-Amundi Management, RBC iShares, Samsung Asset Management, Shinhan BNP Paribas, UBS Hana Asset Management, WisdomTree, Yuanta

