Serge Ferrari SAS (EPA:SEFER) Price Target Decreased by 6.67% to 16.66

The average one-year price target for Serge Ferrari SAS (EPA:SEFER) has been revised to 16.66 / share. This is an decrease of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 17.85 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.62% from the latest reported closing price of 11.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serge Ferrari SAS. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEFER is 0.03%, an increase of 44.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.07% to 8K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

