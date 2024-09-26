Seres Therapeutics Stockholders Approve Sale Of VOWST Business To Societe Des Produits Nestle

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) said that its stockholders approved proposed sale of the company's VOWST business to Societe des Produits Nestle S.A.

The transaction is expected to close on September 30, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In June 2024, Seres Therapeutics said it signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding or MoU with Nestlé Health Science for the sale of its VOWST assets.

