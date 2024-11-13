News & Insights

Stocks

Seres Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS 58c, consensus (24c)

November 13, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

“This quarter has been transformational for Seres, highlighted by our positive SER-155 placebo-controlled clinical results, and the sale of VOWST, which resulted in the Company becoming a more streamlined, focused organization, and which will support advancement into a potential SER-155 registration study,” said Eric Shaff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seres. “Our SER-155 data provides strong evidence highlighting its potential to significantly reduce the risk of bacterial bloodstream infections (BSIs), a leading cause of mortality and morbidity in patients undergoing allogeneic hemopoietic stem cell transplants (allo-HSCT), as well as other medically vulnerable populations. Based on these highly encouraging results, including a relative risk reduction of 77% in BSIs in the active arm as compared to placebo, we have requested Breakthrough Therapy designation and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation, and anticipate feedback from the FDA by the end of this year. Additionally, we are planning for the next clinical study in allo-HSCT, which we believe could be a single registration study for efficacy. We intend to engage with the agency in the first quarter of 2025 to discuss our clinical study results and future study design.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MCRB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCRB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.