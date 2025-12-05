Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Price Target Increased by 31.25% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for Seres Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:MCRB) has been revised to $21.42 / share. This is an increase of 31.25% from the prior estimate of $16.32 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.66% from the latest reported closing price of $17.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seres Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCRB is 0.13%, an increase of 51.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.72% to 2,184K shares. The put/call ratio of MCRB is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 1,156K shares representing 12.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 193K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 173K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 126K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares , representing an increase of 27.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCRB by 4.88% over the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 99K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing an increase of 18.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCRB by 101.30% over the last quarter.

