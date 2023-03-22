Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Moves 10.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares soared 10.9% in the last trading session to close at $6.09. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.2% gain over the past four weeks.

The surge in the stock price is likely due to positive momentum building around the company's lead pipeline candidate SER-109. A biologic license application (BLA) filing is currently under FDA review seeking approval for SER-109 for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI). A final decision is expected before the end of next month.

This drug developer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2 million, up 34.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Seres Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MCRB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Seres Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, ADC Therapeutics SA ADCT, closed the last trading session 1.4% lower at $2.07. Over the past month, ADCT has returned -51.7%.

ADC Therapeutics SA's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.3% over the past month to -$0.49. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -36.1%. ADC Therapeutics SA currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

