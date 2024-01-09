News & Insights

Seres Therapeutics Issues VOWST Commercial Update; Gets Fast Track Designation For SER-155

January 09, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) said broad demand for VOWST has been observed across rCDI patients and healthcare providers since product launch in June 2023. Fourth quarter net sales were approximately $10.4 million. Total 2023 net sales since launch in June were approximately $19.6 million.

The company ended 2023 with preliminary cash, cash equivalents and investments of approximately $128 million. Seres expects this year-end cash balance, in conjunction with the anticipated savings from the restructuring and the expected receipt of the $45 million Tranche B under existing senior secured debt facility with Oaktree, will support its operations into the fourth quarter of 2024.

Seres also announced receipt of Fast Track Designation for SER-155 to reduce the risk of infection and GvHD in allo-HSCT patients. The SER-155 Cohort-2 readout is projected in the third quarter.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

