Seres Therapeutics Issues VOWST Commercial Update; Gets Fast Track Designation For SER-155

(RTTNews) - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) said broad demand for VOWST has been observed across rCDI patients and healthcare providers since product launch in June 2023. Fourth quarter net sales were approximately $10.4 million. Total 2023 net sales since launch in June were approximately $19.6 million.

The company ended 2023 with preliminary cash, cash equivalents and investments of approximately $128 million. Seres expects this year-end cash balance, in conjunction with the anticipated savings from the restructuring and the expected receipt of the $45 million Tranche B under existing senior secured debt facility with Oaktree, will support its operations into the fourth quarter of 2024.

Seres also announced receipt of Fast Track Designation for SER-155 to reduce the risk of infection and GvHD in allo-HSCT patients. The SER-155 Cohort-2 readout is projected in the third quarter.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.