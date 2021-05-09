Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

Market forces rained on the parade of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the eight analysts covering Seres Therapeutics, is for revenues of US$20m in 2021, which would reflect a disturbing 36% reduction in Seres Therapeutics' sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 33% to US$1.64 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$25m and losses of US$1.42 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqGS:MCRB Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$38.00, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Seres Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$47.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$24.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Seres Therapeutics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 45% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 15% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Seres Therapeutics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Seres Therapeutics. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Seres Therapeutics.

