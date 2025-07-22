Seres Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on August 6, 2025, to Discuss Q2 Financial Results and Business Updates

Seres Therapeutics will discuss Q2 2025 results and updates on August 6, 2025. Access details provided.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will hold a conference call and live audio webcast on August 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results and update on its business. The call can be accessed using specific phone numbers and a conference ID, while a live webcast will be available on the company's website. Seres, a clinical-stage company specializing in live biotherapeutics, previously developed VOWST™, the first FDA-approved oral microbiome therapeutic, now sold to Nestlé Health Science. The company’s current focus includes SER-155, which is designed to reduce bloodstream infections in adults undergoing allo-HSCT and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations. Seres plans to target multiple patient populations with SER-155 and other biotherapeutic candidates as part of its ongoing development pipeline. For further information, interested parties can visit the Seres website or contact their investor relations.

Potential Positives

Seres Therapeutics is hosting a conference call to discuss second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company has a successful track record with VOWST™, the first FDA-approved orally administered microbiome therapeutic, demonstrating innovation and leadership in the biotherapeutics field.

SER-155 has received Breakthrough Therapy designation and Fast Track designation, underscoring its potential to significantly impact patient care and its prioritization by regulatory agencies.

The company's diverse pipeline, targeting multiple medically vulnerable populations, highlights a strategic approach to addressing serious health challenges, which may lead to future growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Management's planned conference call to discuss financial results may indicate a need for transparency concerning potential ongoing financial struggles or lack of profitability, which can be a negative signal to investors.

The focus on developing new therapeutics like SER-155 amidst previous product sales may raise concerns about the company’s ability to sustain growth and diversify its portfolio effectively.

The mention of medically vulnerable populations highlights the high-risk nature of the target demographics, which may increase scrutiny regarding the company's ability to achieve successful outcomes in clinical trials.

FAQ

When is Seres Therapeutics' conference call for Q2 2025 results?

Seres Therapeutics' conference call is scheduled for August 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I access the Seres Therapeutics conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing 800-715-9871 domestically or 646-307-1963 internationally, using conference ID 3641971.

Where can I find the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast can be found in the “Investors and News” section of the Seres Therapeutics website.

What is SER-155 and its importance?

SER-155 is a live biotherapeutic candidate targeting bloodstream infections in allo-HSCT patients, having received Breakthrough Therapy designation.

What is VOWST by Seres Therapeutics?

VOWST is the first FDA-approved orally administered microbiome therapeutic, developed by Seres and sold to Nestlé Health Science in 2024.

$MCRB Insider Trading Activity

$MCRB insiders have traded $MCRB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC D. SHAFF (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,946 shares for an estimated $11,916 .

. THOMAS DESROSIER (Chief Legal Officer and EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,379 shares for an estimated $4,060 .

. MATTHEW R HENN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,030 shares for an estimated $3,764 .

. MOLTKE LISA VON (See Remarks) sold 4,416 shares for an estimated $3,579

TERESA L. YOUNG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,401 shares for an estimated $3,163.

$MCRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $MCRB stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MCRB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCRB in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 03/14/2025

$MCRB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCRB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MCRB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital set a target price of $6.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Chris Shibutani from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $15.0 on 03/14/2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading live biotherapeutics company, today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on August 6, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2025 financial results and provide business updates.





To access the conference call, please dial 800-715-9871 (domestic) or 646-307-1963 (international) and reference the conference ID number 3641971. To join the live webcast, please visit the “Investors and News” section of the Seres website at www.serestherapeutics.com.





A webcast replay will be available on the Seres website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for approximately 21 days.







About Seres Therapeutics







Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a clinical-stage company focused on improving patient outcomes in medically vulnerable populations through novel live biotherapeutics. Seres led the successful development and approval of VOWST™, the first FDA-approved orally administered microbiome therapeutic, which was sold to Nestlé Health Science in September 2024. The Company is developing SER-155, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation for the reduction of bloodstream infections in adults undergoing allo-HSCT and Fast Track designation for reducing the risk of infection and graft-versus-host disease in adults undergoing allo-HSCT, and which has demonstrated a significant reduction in bloodstream infections and related complications (as compared to placebo) in a Phase 1b clinical study in patients undergoing allo-HSCT. SER-155 and the Company's other pipeline programs are designed to target multiple disease-relevant pathways and are manufactured from standard clonal cell banks via cultivation, rather than from the donor-sourced production process used for VOWST. In addition to allo-HSCT, the Company intends to evaluate SER-155 and other cultivated live biotherapeutic candidates in other medically vulnerable patient populations including autologous-HSCT patients, cancer patients with neutropenia, CAR-T recipients, individuals with chronic liver disease, solid organ transplant recipients, as well as patients in the intensive care unit and long-term acute care facilities. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.







Investor and Media Contact:









IR@serestherapeutics.com







Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.





Kendall Investor Relations







ctanzi@kendallir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.