Seres Therapeutics Faces Nasdaq Challenge Amid Trial Success

November 13, 2024 — 08:31 am EST

The latest announcement is out from Seres Therapeutics ( (MCRB) ).

Seres Therapeutics faces a Nasdaq compliance challenge as its stock fell below the $1 bid price requirement, prompting a 180-day period to rectify the situation or face potential delisting. Meanwhile, the company reported promising results from its SER-155 trial, showing a significant reduction in bloodstream infections among patients, which could lead to breakthrough therapy designation. Financially, Seres completed the sale of its VOWST business, bolstering funding for operations into late 2025, while actively seeking a strategic partnership to expand SER-155’s market reach.

