Seres Therapeutics CEO Eric Shaff To Resign, Thomas DesRosier And Marella Thorell To Be Co-CEOs

July 22, 2025 — 08:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB), Tuesday announced that Chief Executive Officer Eric Shaff will resign from the position, effective July 31, 2025, to pursue a new professional opportunity.

Following this, the company has selected Thomas DesRosier and Marella Thorell as co-CEOs. Along with the new responsibility, DesRosier and Thorell will retain responsibilities related to their roles as Chief Legal Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively.

Prior to joining Seres, DesRosier served as Chief Legal and Administrative Officer at ARIAD Pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, Thorell was the Chief Financial Officer of Evelo Biosciences.

Monday, MCRB closed at $13.85, down 1.56 percent on the Nasdaq.

