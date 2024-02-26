Seres Therapeutics Appoints Marella Thorell As New CFO Following Retirement Of David Arkowitz

(RTTNews) - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB), a microbiome therapeutics company, Monday said it named Marella Thorell as its Chief Financial Officer, effective March 25, following the retirement of current CFO, David Arkowitz.

Prior to joining Seres, Thorell has served in executive positions at Evelo Biosciences, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Palladio Biosciences and Realm Therapeutics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.