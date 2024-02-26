News & Insights

Markets
MCRB

Seres Therapeutics Appoints Marella Thorell As New CFO Following Retirement Of David Arkowitz

February 26, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB), a microbiome therapeutics company, Monday said it named Marella Thorell as its Chief Financial Officer, effective March 25, following the retirement of current CFO, David Arkowitz.

Prior to joining Seres, Thorell has served in executive positions at Evelo Biosciences, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Palladio Biosciences and Realm Therapeutics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCRB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.