Seres Announces FDA Clearance Of IND For SER-155

(RTTNews) - Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has indicated that studies for SER-155 may proceed under an Investigational New Drug or IND application.

SER-155 is an investigational oral, rationally-designed, cultivated microbiome therapeutic designed to reduce the incidence of gastrointestinal antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, bacteremia and graft-versus-host disease or GvHD in immunocompromised patients, including patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

SER-155 aims to prevent mortality in immunocompromised patients due to gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and GvHD.

Seres said that, in collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, it will now advance SER-155 into a Phase 1b clinical study.

