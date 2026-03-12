Serenity Capital Management Opens $43 Million Mattel Position

Key Points

Acquired 2,385,643 shares of Mattel; estimated trade size $47.33 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end position value increased by $47.33 million, reflecting the new purchase.

The transaction represented 12.56% of the fund’s $376.78 million reportable U.S. equity assets.

Post-trade, Serenity holds 2,385,643 shares valued at $47.33 million.

The Mattel stake represents 12.56% of the fund's 13F AUM, placing it among the fund’s top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Mattel ›

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Feb. 17, 2026, Serenity Capital Management Pte. Ltd. initiated a new position in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), acquiring 2,385,643 shares. The estimated transaction value was $47.33 million based on the average closing price during the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position also stood at $47.33 million after accounting for market price shifts.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, with Mattel representing 12.56% of Serenity’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing: ZTO Express : $105.64 million (28.0% of AUM) H World Group : $59.96 million (15.9% of AUM) TAL Education Group : $51.61 million (13.7% of AUM) Mattel: $47.33 million (12.6% of AUM) MINISO Group : $37.96 million (10.1% of AUM)



As of March 12, 2026, Mattel shares were trading at $16.13, down 21.9% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 43 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.35 billion Net income (TTM) $397.60 million Market capitalization $4.87 billion Price (as of market close March 12, 2026) $16.13

Company snapshot

Mattel produces and markets toys, games, dolls, vehicles, and licensed consumer products under leading brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, and American Girl.

The company generates revenue primarily through global wholesale distribution to retailers, direct-to-consumer sales via catalog and e-commerce, and licensing partnerships with major entertainment companies.

Mattel targets children, families, and collectors worldwide, serving both mass market and specialty retail channels.

Mattel is a global leader in the toy and children's entertainment industry, with a diversified portfolio of iconic brands and strategic licensing agreements. The company leverages its strong brand recognition and multi-channel distribution to maintain a competitive position in the leisure and consumer cyclical sector. Its integrated business model enables Mattel to capitalize on both traditional retail and emerging digital platforms, supporting long-term growth and brand relevance.

What this transaction means for investors

Serenity Capital Management’s purchase of Mattel is noteworthy as the toy-maker immediately becomes the fourth-largest of the firm’s nine holdings. Serenity likely sees Mattel and its big-name brands as an intriguing value play as the stock’s shares have basically gone nowhere over the last five years, trading between $15 and $25 most of the time. Currently trading with a price-to-sales ratio of just 1 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13, Mattel certainly fits the value mold, but it has delivered virtually no sales growth over the last decade.

That said, the company recently acquired full ownership of its Mattel163 mobile games studio and continues to lean on its long list of brands as it licenses its IP to studios to make shows and movies. Judging from the success it saw from doing so with the Barbie movie in 2023, I’d argue this is a shrewd move for Mattel, especially if it can reinvent this success with other brands.

However, despite Barbie's huge success and the increase in doll-related sales it prompted, Mattel’s stock hasn’t really gone anywhere since. My worry is that even if it catches lightning in a bottle again with Hot Wheels or another brand -- will it be enough to turn Mattel into a market-beating brand? I personally don’t think so. While its valuation is really tempting, with the company priced to fade into obscurity, I would need to see some transformation or growth before I get interested in the stock. I understand Serenity’s contrarian stance on Mattel’s turnaround potential, but I don’t see enough catalysts to make it a long-term outperformer to hold for a decade and beyond.

Should you buy stock in Mattel right now?

Before you buy stock in Mattel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Mattel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,735!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,140,464!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 12, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.