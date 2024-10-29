News & Insights

Stocks

Serco Group’s Strategic Share Buyback Continues

October 29, 2024 — 03:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Serco Group plc (GB:SRP) has released an update.

Serco Group plc has announced the purchase of 171,701 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which has now accumulated over 63 million shares since February 2024. These shares will be held in treasury, leaving the company with over 1 billion shares in circulation that retain voting rights. This move is part of Serco’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:SRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SECCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.