Serco Group’s Strategic Share Buyback Continues

Serco Group plc (GB:SRP) has released an update.

Serco Group plc has announced the purchase of 171,701 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which has now accumulated over 63 million shares since February 2024. These shares will be held in treasury, leaving the company with over 1 billion shares in circulation that retain voting rights. This move is part of Serco’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

