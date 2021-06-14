Serco Group raises 2021 profit outlook on demand for COVID-19 services in UK

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN STAPLES

British outsourcer Serco Group on Monday raised its 2021 profit outlook by 15 million pounds to about 200 million pounds ($282.18 million) as it expects stronger demand for its COVID-19 services in the UK.

June 14 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Serco Group SRP.L on Monday raised its 2021 profit outlook by 15 million pounds to about 200 million pounds ($282.18 million) as it expects stronger demand for its COVID-19 services in the UK.

The company said its testing and tracing contracts volumes in the UK have continued to be strong and expects demand for these services to continue for longer in the second half than previously anticipated.

($1 = 0.7088 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters