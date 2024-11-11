News & Insights

Serco Group price target lowered to 200 GBp from 215 GBp at JPMorgan

November 11, 2024 — 03:46 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Serco Group (SECCF) to 200 GBp from 215 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

