Serco Group price target lowered to 185 GBp from 205 GBp at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Serco Group (SECCF) to 185 GBp from 205 GBp and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SECCF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.