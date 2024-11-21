Serco Group plc Boosts Treasury with Share Buybacks

Serco Group plc (GB:SRP) has released an update.

Serco Group plc has continued its share buyback program, purchasing an additional 231,065 ordinary shares, which will be held in treasury. This brings the total number of shares purchased under the program to over 78 million, aligning with the company’s strategic financial management to bolster shareholder value. The current number of ordinary shares with voting rights stands at just over 1 billion.

