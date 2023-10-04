Serco Group plc - ADR (SCGPY) Price Target Increased by 10.45% to 2.74

The average one-year price target for Serco Group plc - ADR (OTC:SCGPY) has been revised to 2.74 / share. This is an increase of 10.45% from the prior estimate of 2.48 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.21 to a high of 4.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.96% from the latest reported closing price of 1.88 / share.

Serco Group plc - ADR Declares $0.01 Dividend

On August 7, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.03 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 will receive the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $1.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.55%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TWAAX - Thrivent International Allocation Fund holds 246K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 94.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCGPY by 1,805.83% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Allocation Portfolio holds 162K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 13.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCGPY by 28.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.