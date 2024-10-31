Serco Group Expands Share Buyback Initiative

Serco Group plc (GB:SRP) has released an update.

Serco Group plc has acquired 799,908 of its ordinary shares through J.P. Morgan Securities, continuing its share buyback program that began in February 2024. The company now holds over 42 million shares in treasury, with a total of over 1 billion shares remaining in circulation. This move could impact stock valuations and investor interest, as it adjusts the number of shares available in the market.

